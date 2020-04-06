The Climate Rules Being Rolled Back During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Drilled News Climate & COVID-19 Policy Tracker is keeping an eye on climate change-related rollbacks by the Trump administration and state governments amid the coronavirus crisis, along with favors to oil and gas, and other energy and climate-related industries.

By Amy Westervelt and Emily Gertz

Published April 6, 2020

Last updated April 20 2020 8:05am ET

We've been covering how the fossil fuel industry and its allies in the Trump administration have wasted no time in leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic to increase the federal government's financial favors to oil and gas. The administration is also moving fast to stall or roll back regulations that the industry finds onerous, and push forward with controversial policies that, in some cases, benefit the petroleum sector.

We're documenting and mapping these fossil fuel-friendly changes here, on the Drilled News Climate & COVID-19 Policy Tracker, along with other moves by both federal and state governments, as well as internationally, that affect energy and climate-related policies and industries.

These changes are especially worrying because they're happening even as climate scientists say that for all nations to have a chance of averting catastrophic climate change, industrial nations must slash their carbon pollution within roughly a decade.

Have a tip? Please send it to pitches@drillednews.com .

If you are an NGO or a media publication interested in using our reporting, you're welcome to it! Feel free to steal our work, with appropriate credit and a link back, or hit us up if you want a spreadsheet or map data. This tracker is already being shared by Covering Climate Now .

This map is interactive: Click the markers for information on a climate+coronavirus policy change or proposal.

Proposal to Bring Back Commercial Supersonic Flights The Federal Aviation Administration has pushed forward with weakening noise limits for commercial airplane takeoff and landing, a rollback that will allow supersonic aircraft (SSTs) to make a comeback. Developed in the early 1970s and last flown in the U.S. in 2003, SSTs are super-polluting passenger planes that burn five to seven times more fuel than current commercial jets. In a 2019 study, the International Council on Clean Transportation found that supersonic air travel would exceed the subsonic limits for nitrogen oxides by 40%. The FAA's fact sheet on supersonic planes notes that they were "retired nearly two decades ago because of the high cost of meeting the environmental restrictions on sonic booms, inefficient fuel consumption, and other factors." Status: Pending. Public comment period closes July 31, 2020.

BLM Opens Public Comments on 2,000-mile Wyoming Pipeline Project The Bureau of Land Management has opened a 90-day period for the public to comment on its proposed plans for 2,000 miles of fossil fuel pipeline in Wyoming. While environmental groups have raised concerns about the effects on sage grouse habitat, the project also has the potential for significant climate impacts. The plan's carbon capture component sounds like climate change mitigation, but is actually geared at enhancing oil recovery. If the BLM permits the project, it stands to benefit both the state’s oil and gas industry, and its dying coal mining industry. Status: Notice published April 17, 2020 in the Federal Register. Public comment period ends July 17, 2020.

Rollback of Pipeline Safety Rules The Department of Transportation has moved to finalize the revision, rollback, or elimination of some pipeline safety requirements, including creation of oil spill response plans, as well as “safety and reporting requirements for pipelines transporting hazardous liquids or carbon dioxide.” Transportation says the goal is to “reduce the regulatory burden on pipeline systems transporting hazardous liquids.” But the rule changes “could make the oil pipelines that crisscross our country more likely to create larger oil spills," said Kristen Monsell of the Center for Biological Diversity in a statement. Status: Pending. Public comment period closes June 15, 2020.

EPA Moves to Finalize “Secret Science” Rule The EPA has forged ahead with finalizing new rules that will upend how the agency uses science to inform important anti-pollution regulations. Since first announced in 2018, scientists, public health groups, and environmentalists have steadily denounced this Trump administration effort as a ruse to sever environmental regulations from key scientific findings, notably 1993's landmark "Six Cities" study proving that tiny particle pollution (PM2.5) severely harms human health; it's created primarily by burning fossil fuels, The rule changes will also give regulated industries unprecedented power in shaping the agency’s use of science by “allow[ing] stakeholders to reanalyze the data and models and explore the sensitivity of the conclusions to alternative assumptions.” Status: Pending. Public comment period ends May 18, 2020. Note: On April 7, a team of Harvard public health researchers released data showing that death rates from COVID-19 have been 15% higher in areas with high levels of tiny particulate pollution.

Fossil Fuel Firm Requests Extension on Gas Export Terminal Project The Cameron LNG Export Terminal project has asked the Department of Energy to extend, to 2026, its deadline for commencing operations at a liquid natural gas export terminal sited in Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes, Louisiana. This is the firm's second extension request this year; the project's original deadline was 2020, but in January DOE pushed the deadline out to 2024. Status: Pending. Public comment period ends April 30, 2020.

BLM Plans September Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Montana and North Dakota The agency has begun a 15-day public comment period on potential oil and gas lease sites in Montana and North Dakota, with the final sale scheduled for September. Status: Lease sale scheduled for September 22, 2020; public comment period ends April 21, 2020.

EPA Guts Obama-Era Mercury Pollution Rule The Trump administration has finalized its rollback of groundbreaking controls on mercury and other air pollution from coal and oil-burning power plants, but without actually rewriting or repealing any regulations. Instead, the EPA has laid the groundwork for a regulatory upheaval, by changing how the costs and benefits of environmental rules are calculated: downplaying the savings from improved human health while elevating the costs to polluters to implement them. “The new method could be used to justify loosening restrictions on any pollutant that the fossil fuel industry has deemed too costly to control,” reported The New York Times. By EPA’s own estimates, the 2012 rule has saved as many as 17,000 lives a year, and prevented thousands of illnesses. Status: Effective April 15, 2020.

Trump Administration Fast-Tracks Border Wall by Waiving Environmental Rules Under cover of the pandemic, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf moved to speed up construction of a Texas section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, by waiving " in their entirety, with respect to the construction of physical barriers and roads," the project's compliance with over a dozen environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act; and more. Status: Effective April 15, 2020.

BLM Issues New Coal Lease in Colorado The BLM held a competitive coal lease sale for the Dunn Ranch Coal Tract in Colorado, estimated to contain 9.54 million tons of recoverable coal. Only one firm submitted a bid: Tijeras, New Mexico-based GCC Energy, LLC., which bid $3.4 million, or roughly $0.36 per ton. According to an April 7 report by the U.S. Energy Information Agency , coal's share of electricity generation nationwide has steadily dropped for several years, from 40% in 2014 to 24% in 2019, and is projected to be about 20% in 2020. Status: Sale announced April 10, 2020, not finalized pending internal review.

Bureau of Land Management Releases Final Plan to Open 1.7 Million Acres of Colorado Public Lands to Fossil Fuel Extraction The BLM largely ignored 42,000 public comments in opposition to the Uncompahgre Approved Resource Management plan. The Colorado state government and various environmental groups opposed the plan as inconsistent with state climate and land planning laws. “The Uncompahgre land-management plan gives the initial green light to widespread, long-term oil and gas development in the ecologically sensitive North Fork Valley," Melissa Hornbein, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, said in a statement, and "has the potential to exponentially increase greenhouse gas pollution in the region over the next decade, when we need to be drastically reducing emissions.” Status: Finalized April 10, 2020

BLM Approves Bell Mountain gold and silver mine in Nevada The BLM issued its final approval for a plan to create a quarter-mile square open-pit, heap-leach gold and silver mine in Churchill County, an agricultural region roughly 100 miles east of Reno. The mine will cause "approximately 180 acres of new disturbance" on federal public lands, according to the BLM. Status: Project approved April 9, 2020.

EPA Finalizes Rule Lowering Emissions Standards for Coal Plants in Pennsylvania and West Virginia The EPA finalized a new emissions standard for six coal-refuse plants in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, terming coal produced by this subset of plants “an important source of reliable energy” despite record drops in energy demand. The rollback allows the six facilities to emit higher levels of mercury and other toxic pollutants. Coal-refuse plants are an extra-dirty form of coal power, burning a mix of low-quality coal along with rock, shale, slate, clay and other materials. Status: Effective April 9, 2020.

Republican Senators Request Loans for Coal A group of 17 Republican senators signed onto a letter to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, asking that he not exclude fossil fuel companies from the $454 billion corporate loan program created under the CARES Act. The bond-purchasing part of that program is being administered by Black Rock, a global investment management corporation, which earlier this year announced it would remove fossil fuel investments from its discretionary active investment portfolios. Environmental groups have urged Black Rock to weigh climate risk when administering this program as well. Senators backing the coal bailout say that “BlackRock must act without regard to this or other investment policies BlackRock has adopted for its own funds.” Status: Letter sent April 7, 2020.

Trump Replaces Independent Watchdog Overseeing Coronavirus Stimulus Funds Citing vague “reports of bias,” President Trump abruptly fired Glenn Fine, the Pentagon's acting inspector general, from his role leading oversight of how $2 trillion in pandemic stimulus funds get spent. Fine has been with the Pentagon since 2015 and is known as a tough federal watchdog. Trump has appointed Sean O’Donnell, the EPA's inspector general, as Fine's replacement, a move that could shift some of O'Donnell attention away from the EPA, where he has been fairly critical of Trump's second agency chief, Andrew Wheeler. But The New York Times points out that, given his scrutiny of Administrator Wheeler, “it is not a given that Mr. O’Donnell will toe the line at the Pentagon.” Status: Effective April 7, 2020.

FERC Fast-Tracks Requests for Regulatory Relief With a stated goal of ensuring the "reliability of the nation's energy infrastructure" during the COVID-19 emergency, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has shortened the review period for requests and petitions to waive some regulations or extend deadlines for meeting them. FERC regulates the nation's electricity and natural gas suppliers, as well as oil pipelines. Status: Effective April 7, 2020.

Trump Floats Idea of Tariffs on Foreign Oil to Boost U.S. Oil Prices Following a meeting with oil executives on April 3, the president said he would not impose tariffs on foreign oil as a way to mitigate the impact of the Russia-Saudi oil price war on U.S. companies. But within 48 hours, at a COVID-19 pandemic press briefing, the president mentioned imposing such tariffs. “I would use tariffs, if I had to,” Trump said, adding that since he believed Russia and Saudi Arabia would soon agree to lower production levels (a move that would likely stabilize and increase global oil prices), he probably wouldn't have to. Status: President Trump made his comments on April 5, 2020, but has not announced any new tariffs.

Application to Extend Authorization to Export Liquefied Natural Gas to Non-free Trade Agreement Countries — The firm Energy Transfer has asked the Department of Energy to extend its authorization to proceed with the c onstruction of a large liquified natural gas export terminal in St. Charles, La, even though Shell exited the project in late March, citing low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. The current authorization will expire in 2023 if the facility is not operating; an extension would buy the company two more years to finish construction and begin exporting LNG. Status: Application filed April 3, 2020.

California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington Fuel Breaks Project - Department of Interior/Bureau of Land Management Fuel Breaks Project DOI approved a $275 million BLM plan to construct and maintain a system of up to 11,000 miles of strategically placed firebreaks — strips of land with trees, deadwood, and undergrowth removed, which can slow or stop spreading wildfires — across 223 million-acres of federal public lands in California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Critics say it's an expensive end-run around environmental regulations aimed at protecting native vegetation and vulnerable species such as the Greater sage-grouse. Status: Finalized April 1, 2020.

Protections Removed for the Sage Grouse The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service denied Endangered Species Act protection for the Bi-state greater sage grouse, a distinct sub-species of sage grouse that roams western Nevada and eastern California, stating that voluntary conservation efforts by energy and ranching operations have been enough to protect populations of the bird. The sage grouse population across multiple states has continued to decline under voluntary conservation efforts. Status: Finalized March 31, 2020.

Rollback of Fuel Efficiency Standards Weakens the Obama administration's signature climate achievement: An agreement with automakers to raise fuel economy standards for cars and light trucks (known as CAFE, or Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency standards) to 55 mpg by 2025, significantly lowering greenhouse gas and other air pollution. The Trump administration has changed that mandate to about 40 mpg by 2026. Status: Rollback finalized March 30, 2020.

Request for Oil and Gas Royalty Relief Senate Republicans have asked Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to offer royalty relief and automatic lease extensions for oil and gas operations on public lands. Oil and gas royalties for drilling offshore brought in $3.8 billion to the U.S. Treasury in 2019. Critics argue that the royalty rate for onshore drilling should have been increased long ago: It was set at 12.5% in 1920 and has remained there ever since. Status: Letter sent March 30, 2020.

EPA Temporary Waiver on Summer Low-Volatility Gas Requirements "EPA intends to provide additional flexibility to the marketplace to transition from winter-grade, high volatility gasoline to summer-grade low vapor pressure gasoline. Due to the steep fall-off in gasoline demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, gasoline storage capacity is limited and more time is needed to transition the distribution system in order to come into compliance for the summer driving season. EPA will temporarily waive the summer low volatility requirements and blending limitations for gasoline." Winter-blend gasoline emits more volatile organic compounds, which are precursors of smog, when used in warmer weather. Status: Effective March 27, 2020.

Request to Establish a Strategic Reserve for Uranium The National Uranium Miners Association has asked the Trump Administration to establish a strategic reserve for uranium, and purchase strategic stockpiles of critical minerals to fill it, arguing the moves are critical to saving jobs as mines have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Status: Letter sent March 27, 2020.

E PA Will Not Penalize "Violations of Routine Compliance Monitoring" "The EPA does not expect to seek penalties for violations of routine compliance monitoring, integrity testing, sampling, laboratory analysis, training, and reporting or certification obligations in situations where the EPA agrees that COVID-19 was the cause of the noncompliance and the entity provides supporting documentation to the EPA upon request."

Senate Committee Flirts with COVID-19 Liability Waiver Just a few days before the Senate voted on the $349 billion CARES Act, the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee added a proposal to the bill that would have protected communications, energy, transportation, and water companies from lawsuits connected to "taking, or refraining from taking, any action" in relation to federal COVID-19 pandemic orders. But the language was gone from the bill by March 25, when the Senate passed the bill. Senate sources tell Drilled News that a similar liability waiver for utilities has been proposed for the next pandemic aid bill. Status: Failed: CARES Act enacted on March 27, 2020 without liability waiver proposal.

BLM Conducts Quarterly Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Colorado In late March, the BLM announced a $83,294.00 sale of nine oil and gas leases across 10,415 acres (16.3 square miles) of Jackson and Las Animas counties. "The BLM offered 20 parcels totaling 18,960.83 acres," according to its press release, but despite the agency's unabated push to lease fossil fuel development amid the COVID-19 pandemic, apparently just over half went unsold. Status: Sale held March 26, 2020.

Regulatory Relief from the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Provides immediate regulatory relief and fee exceptions for a wide range of chemical manufacturers, including petrochemical manufacturers. TSCA is the main federal law regarding the safety of chemicals used in commerce. Status: Effective March 25, 2020.

No Extension of Public Comment Period on Moneta Divide Oil and Gas Project On Feb. 21, the Bureau of Land Management published its final environmental report for this massive energy leasing project, automatically triggering a 30-day public comment period. The agency subsequently denied requests from Indigenous and environmental groups to suspend the comment period for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. BLM’s preferred plan for Moneta Divide would allow two energy companies to build 4,250 new natural gas fracking wells across 327,000 acres (510 square miles) of mostly public lands in central Wyoming, with a projected influx of about 700 outside workers to a rural area with limited medical resources. The lease area is near the Wind River Indian Reservation, home to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes, which both declared states of emergency in mid-March and closed nearly all tribal offices. Status: Finalization pending. Public comment period closed March 23.

Request for "Critical Infrastructure" Designation and Compliance Waivers In a letter to President Trump, the American Petroleum Institute has requested a "critical infrastructure" designation for every piece of the fossil fuel supply chain, and a waiver of what it called "non-essential compliance obligations." Status: Compliance waiver granted, no decision on critical infrastructure designation announced. Letter sent March 20, 2020.

Request for Regulatory Relief and Reduced Fees for the Coal Industry Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Mining Association has requested a reduction in the Black Lung Excise Tax, the elimination or reduction in royalty payments for coal mined on federal public lands, a reduction in fees collected for the Abandoned Mine Land Fund, and an increase in the availability of credit to the industry. Status: Letter sent March 18, 2020.